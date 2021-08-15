Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avidity Biosciences worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $734.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

