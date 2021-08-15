Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,776 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Scholar Rock worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRRK stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.