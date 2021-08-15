Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,346 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Danaos worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

