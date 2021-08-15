Millennium Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 209.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $15.82 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

