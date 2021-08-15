Millennium Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,745 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Peabody Energy worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

