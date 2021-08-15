Millennium Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,319 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

