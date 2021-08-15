Millennium Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $703.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.