Millennium Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

