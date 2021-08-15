Millennium Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,992 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,837,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

DXC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.