Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 1,812.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,594 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 8,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 218,515 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

BNGO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. Equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

