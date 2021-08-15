Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FinVolution Group worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,536,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $6.07 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.