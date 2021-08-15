Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Radius Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.