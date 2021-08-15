Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.