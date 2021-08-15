Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

