Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $32,778,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $4,327,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $45,050,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:XM opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.42. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

