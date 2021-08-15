Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 308,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCGN stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

