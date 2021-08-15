Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Costamare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 26.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.04 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.