Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,602 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Standex International worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SXI opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

