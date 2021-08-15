Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 598,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth $7,691,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,307,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2,264.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 902,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.40 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

