Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $308.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

