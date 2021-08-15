Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

