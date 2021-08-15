Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.