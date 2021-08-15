Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.94% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKA opened at $9.78 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

