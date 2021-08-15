Millennium Management LLC Purchases 87,618 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FinVolution Group worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $6.07 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

