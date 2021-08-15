Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XM opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

