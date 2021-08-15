Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,619 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPF opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.