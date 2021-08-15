Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

