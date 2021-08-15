Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.