Millennium Management LLC Sells 107,480 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

