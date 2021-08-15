Millennium Management LLC Sells 11,120 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avidity Biosciences worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.