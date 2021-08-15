Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,240,231 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240,231 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,938,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

