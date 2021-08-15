Millennium Management LLC Sells 142,793 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

