Millennium Management LLC Sells 293,646 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,646 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.98 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

