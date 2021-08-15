Millennium Management LLC Sells 31,910 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $60.52 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.