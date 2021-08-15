Millennium Management LLC Sells 31,910 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

