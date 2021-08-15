Millennium Management LLC Sells 328,156 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of National CineMedia worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

