Millennium Management LLC Sells 36,096 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,096 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Tredegar worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar by 364.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 2.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter worth $443,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $432.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.