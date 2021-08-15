Millennium Management LLC Sells 443,650 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443,650 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

