Millennium Management LLC Sells 60,602 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Standex International worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.