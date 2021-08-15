Millennium Management LLC Sells 680,540 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 87.3% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.