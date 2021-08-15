Millennium Management LLC Sells 95,049 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 28.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.