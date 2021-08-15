Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of KemPharm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. Equities research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

