Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $57,999,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IKNA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IKNA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

