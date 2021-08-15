Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.25 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

