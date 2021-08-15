Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

