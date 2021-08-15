Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of NexImmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI).

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.