Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,886,082 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Geron worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 532.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Geron by 261.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.