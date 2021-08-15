Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Aviat Networks worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 56,245 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

