Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.72% of PlayAGS worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

