Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YETI. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

